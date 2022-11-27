Liverpool ready to rival Manchester United for transfer of in-form World Cup star

Liverpool are reportedly ready to join Manchester United in the race for the transfer of PSV forward Cody Gakpo.

Journalist Hans Kraay has told the Dutch edition of ESPN that he thinks Gakpo is “gone”, saying that Liverpool or Man Utd could be in for the Netherlands international, whom PSV have no chance of keeping.

Gakpo has been superb in the Eredivisie this season and is also lighting up the World Cup with the Dutch national team, so it makes sense that there could now be a lot of interest in him.

United have been the main name linked with Gakpo recently, but it’s interesting to hear Kraay note that Liverpool are also interested, with Jurgen Klopp being talked around by his Dutch coach Pep Lijnders…

Hans Kraay jr. weet het zeker, Gakpo is weg! ? pic.twitter.com/yxlKBNreU5 — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) November 25, 2022

Liverpool could do with strengthening up front, however, as they’ve suffered since losing Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in the summer, while Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino aren’t getting any younger.

United are also short in that department after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial haven’t been consistent enough in front of goal.