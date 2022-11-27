Liverpool set aside huge amount of cash to make superstar signing in January

Liverpool have set aside a huge amount of cash to make a superstar signing in the January transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp will be disappointed with how his side have started their Premier League season. Despite it being less than halfway through the season, Liverpool are currently 15 points behind Arsenal who sit top of the table.

Reinforcements will be necessary if they want to compete at the top of the Premier League, and according to Football Insider, the club have set aside a huge amount of cash to make a superstar signing in the January transfer window.

Clubs often look to avoid signing too many players in January as prices are often inflated, with other clubs reluctant to sell their players during the middle of the signing.

However, it shows how desperate Liverpool are to turn things around and climb up the league table.

The report mentions Jude Bellingham who will undoubtedly be a target for Liverpool, but it’s not going to be easy with the England international likely to be wanted by the majority of clubs in Europe.