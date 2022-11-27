Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool’s top midfield target amid fresh transfer speculation

Liverpool are still making Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham their top transfer target in midfield, despite recent links with Ajax starlet Mohammed Kudus as well.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in the Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, with the transfer news expert explaining that Everton showed an interest in Kudus in the summer.

Bellingham is an exciting young talent who is well know to all the top clubs around Europe by now, but Kudus also seems worth keeping an eye on after making a real impression for Ajax this season.

If Liverpool end up signing more than one midfielder, which might not be such a bad idea, they could surely do well to snap up Kudus alongside Bellingham.

Providing an update on the Reds’ midfielder search, Romano said: “Liverpool still have Jude Bellingham as their top target, and contacts have already started. However, nothing concrete will happen until Borussia Dortmund decide their price in 2023.

“The Reds have also been linked with Mohammed Kudus, but at the moment there’s nothing concrete on this one. Kudus was close to joining Everton in the summer, but then deal collapsed because Ajax wanted to keep their best players after so many other sales.

“Let’s see if Liverpool decide to make more than one signing in midfield, but for the moment I’m sure Bellingham remains their top priority.”

We’ve long seen some of the best young players in world football coming through at Ajax, and Kudus looks like another who could soon be poached by a bigger club.

Ajax have so often lost star players to Europe’s elite, with Antony and Lisandro Martinez among their recent sales.