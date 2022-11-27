Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool’s top midfield target amid fresh transfer speculation

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are still making Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham their top transfer target in midfield, despite recent links with Ajax starlet Mohammed Kudus as well.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in the Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, with the transfer news expert explaining that Everton showed an interest in Kudus in the summer.

Bellingham is an exciting young talent who is well know to all the top clubs around Europe by now, but Kudus also seems worth keeping an eye on after making a real impression for Ajax this season.

If Liverpool end up signing more than one midfielder, which might not be such a bad idea, they could surely do well to snap up Kudus alongside Bellingham.

Mohammed Kudus in action for Ajax

Providing an update on the Reds’ midfielder search, Romano said: “Liverpool still have Jude Bellingham as their top target, and contacts have already started. However, nothing concrete will happen until Borussia Dortmund decide their price in 2023.

“The Reds have also been linked with Mohammed Kudus, but at the moment there’s nothing concrete on this one. Kudus was close to joining Everton in the summer, but then deal collapsed because Ajax wanted to keep their best players after so many other sales.

“Let’s see if Liverpool decide to make more than one signing in midfield, but for the moment I’m sure Bellingham remains their top priority.”

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United reach agreement in principle for first January signing
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Exclusive: World Cup striker is “well known” by Manchester United scouts

We’ve long seen some of the best young players in world football coming through at Ajax, and Kudus looks like another who could soon be poached by a bigger club.

Ajax have so often lost star players to Europe’s elite, with Antony and Lisandro Martinez among their recent sales.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Jude Bellingham Mohammed Kudus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.