Liverpool are reportedly working on signing two midfielders ahead of next year with three players set to leave.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all out of contract at the end of the season. Even despite their likely departures, Liverpool could be looking to strengthen their midfield after a disappointing start to the season.

With all three set to leave as it stands, Jurgen Klopp could prioritise a midfielder or two in the upcoming transfer windows, and a report from Football Insider has now claimed Liverpool will look to bring in one ready-made midfielder to slot straight into the first-team alongside a cheaper, possibly younger midfielder that Klopp can develop and nurture over the next few years.

The report claims that Jude Bellingham is a possible target for Liverpool, but they’re set to face some tough competition to secure his signature.

With the World Cup in full flow, there’s no doubt Liverpool’s scouts will be extensively scanning the tournament to try and find the next gem of world football. With the January transfer window only a few weeks after the World Cup ends, it will be interesting to see how many players get a big move at the start of next year.

