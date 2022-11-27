Man United in great position to sign former Liverpool man next summer who Reds fans loved

Man United are in a great position to sign former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards which will come as devastating news to Reds fans.

Edwards was the architect behind Liverpool’s outstanding transfer business during the Jurgen Klopp era and was responsible for the signings of stars such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

The 42-year-old was at Anfield for 11 years and left at the end of last season in search of a new challenge.

Edwards is currently on a sabbatical from football but is reportedly ready to return at the end of the current season, which is when Manchester United plan to recruit him.

Man United are reportedly looking to bring in a new sporting director to head up their new recruitment team, making Edwards their top target.

Football Insider report that United remain well on course to finalise terms with the 42-year-old and will wait until next summer for him to join.

Talks are set to advance regardless of the growing uncertainty behind the scenes at the club after the Glazers put the Manchester outfit up for sale this week.

Chelsea are also said to be interested in Edwards, according to the report, but Old Trafford looks likely to be his next destination, which will hurt Liverpool fans as they know how good Edwards is at his job.