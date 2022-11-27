Rio Ferdinand admits he’s spoken to David Beckham amid Manchester United takeover bid rumours

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has admitted he’s spoken to fellow Red Devils great David Beckham amid the ongoing speculation about him possibly forming part of a takeover bid for the club.

The Glazers have recently released a statement admitting that they’re open to offers for Man Utd, though one imagines there’ll be plenty of interest from a host of different investors.

Beckham already owns Inter Miami in the MLS, so it could be that he’ll look to expand on that and return to Old Trafford in some capacity.

Ferdinand doesn’t seem to have any particular inside information on this at the moment, but it seems he ran into Beckham during the World Cup in Qatar, and they had a chat.

The pundit, who played alongside Beckham for United and England, seems to think Beckham would have a consortium behind him, rather than purchasing MUFC by himself.

“Becks will come with a consortium. I saw Becks last night at the game, I went to the England game and we were sat next to each other,” said Ferdinand on his FIVE YouTube show.

“He smelt beautiful, looked beautiful. He looked a million dollars, as he normally does. He didn’t look 10 billon dollars’ worth [the amount it might take to buy United].

“But when you mention someone like Becks’ name, he’s obviously a part-owner of Inter Miami, but he doesn’t come [alone]. It’s not his money. It’s not him in terms of putting his hand in his pocket.

“He comes with a consortium. He comes with people who do have deep pockets who have the ability to go and execute on a deal like that.

“So that’s the way he’ll be approaching it, and rightly so. I just think it’s going to come down to a number. If you’ve got the number, and you can produce, that’s what it’s going to be about.”