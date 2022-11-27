Manchester United reach agreement in principle for first January signing

Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle to secure their first signing before the January transfer window opens.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract terminated, Manchester United need to act fast to bring in reinforcements in attack. Even if Ronaldo was to stay at the club, there’s no doubt United need further competition up top.

Now, according to Football Insider, Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle to sign PSV forward Cody Gakpo.

The Dutchman has had an impressive start to his World Cup campaign, scoring twice in two games. There’s a good chance Manchester United will have had scouts keeping a close eye on Gakpo this winter and his excellent performances over the last two games may have accelerated their plans to sign the forward ahead of January.

Gakpo has managed 21 goals and assists in just 14 Eredivisie games this season and it’s felt like a matter of time before he gets his move to a bigger club.

Manchester United were linked with Gakpo during the summer but opted to sign Antony, but it now appears that Erik ten Hag wants both tricky wingers.