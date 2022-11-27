(Video) Marcus Rashford breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has spoken out on Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United.

Ronaldo has recently left Manchester United after his contract was terminated. There’s no doubt the decision made is best for all parties involved after the relationship had become toxic.

Now, Rashford has spoken out about his “idol” leaving the club and how he feels about his departure.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of my IDOLS!" ?? Marcus Rashford speaks on the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United!#MUFC #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/Po7pgzmtxi — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) November 27, 2022

Rashford would have only been a young kid when he saw Ronaldo burst onto the scene at Old Trafford, so it’s no surprise to hear him label Ronaldo his idol.