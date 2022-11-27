According to GiveMeSport journalist Robin Bairner, Newcastle United may aim to recruit RC Lens midfielder Seko Fofana if the Ligue 1 team is unable to make the Champions League.

Along with the Magpies, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal have reportedly showed interest in acquiring the Ivory Coast international, according to the French news outlet L’Equipe.

“If Lens make the Champions League this year, for example, you could see a player like Seko Fofana staying there, simply because of this bond that they’ve got,” said Bairner.

“If they don’t make the top three, then again, potentially next summer, this could be a move that happens.

“Fofana is a player who has all the attributes to play in England, and Newcastle would surely be interested.

“But I imagine he is a player that most teams in England would be interested in, given what he’s produced. But again, it’s a case of whether Lens can keep up with his ambitions.”

Howe is keen to pair Fofana with Bruno Guimaraes in midfield for next season, especially if the Tyneside club manage to qualify for Europe.