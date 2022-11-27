Newcastle now ready to sell player who joined just 6 months ago

Newcastle could sell Matt Targett despite only joining the club this year.

The former Aston Villa man was brought in before Newcastle signed Dan Burn, and the latter has become Eddie Howe’s first choice left-back.

Speaking to Football Insider, pundit Noel Whelan has suggested we could see Newcastle bring in a top-quality left-back in January, which could spell the end of Targett’s short tenure.

“Yeah, for sure. That’s one area of the pitch they’ll look at and want to make a bit stronger. They’ve got [Kieran] Trippier on the other side, who is a top-quality, international player. Dan Burn isn’t a natural option at left-back. Matt Targett has been consistent, but he hasn’t set the world alight,” said Whelan.