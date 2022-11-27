Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign Manchester City’s Paul Midgley as head of youth recruitment.

As Newcastle look to take their club to the next level, Dan Ashworth will be working behind the scenes to not only bring in the right players but to assemble an excellent team of backroom staff.

To continue to grow and become an elite-level club, bringing in the right men behind the scenes can be just as important as players on the pitch.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have reached an agreement to bring in Manchester City’s Midgley in a head of youth recruitment role.

Newcastle have reached an agreement to hire Paul Midgley as Head of Youth Recruitment — joining from Man City where he was regional scout. ????? #NUFC Agreement in place and deal done as Newcastle want to improve all club’s areas. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 26, 2022

Midgley only joined Manchester City in the summer as a regional scout, but he’s now set to make the move to Newcastle in a bigger role.

Rather than just spending their vast amounts of money on ready-made stars for the first team, Newcastle could now look to target youth for the future.

Eddie Howe has already proved this season he doesn’t have to sign a completely new squad to be able to take Newcastle to the next level, so building for the future is a smart idea from the North East club.