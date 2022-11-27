Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United are reportedly looking set for a potential three-way battle for the transfer of Chelsea misfit Christian Pulisic this January.

The USA international has struggled at Stamford Bridge and a departure surely makes sense for him now if he is to revive his career, with Premier League clubs seemingly ready to gamble on him.

Although Pulisic has not got going in English football, he looked an exciting young prospect during his time at former club Borussia Dortmund, and it seems the likes of Arsenal, Man Utd and Newcastle are now monitoring his situation, according to the Daily Mail.

If he gets back to his best, Pulisic could have an important role to play at Arsenal, who are lacking depth up front and who are also being linked with Mykhaylo Mudryk in that area of the pitch ahead of January.

United are also a little short in that department right now, with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club and with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial not being anywhere near consistent enough.

Newcastle, meanwhile, could do well to try their luck with a move for Pulisic as they look to keep on trying to build a squad that can compete for a place in the top four.