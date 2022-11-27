Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on letting Djed Spence leave the club on loan during the January transfer window.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, Antonio Conte is prepared to let the 22-year-old right-back leave on loan so that he can get regular first-team action during the second half of the season.

Dean Jones has revealed to GMS that Spurs want him to join a club with a similar system as them so that he can prepare to start for them next season.

He said: “They’re open to letting him go, but it needs to be to a club that can quickly get him up to the levels to play in the same sort of system that is going to help him at Spurs, so it’s not as simple as just finding him a loan deal.“

The talented young right-back joined Tottenham from Middlesbrough for a fee of around £20 million during the summer transfer window, but he has not been able to cement his place in the starting lineup yet.

Spence is yet to start a single Premier League game for Tottenham and a move away in January could be ideal for the development of the defender.

The 22-year-old needs to play regularly in order to fulfil his potential and it will be interesting to see if there are any Premier League clubs willing to come forward in order to secure his services.

Spence was highly impressive in the championship last season and he helped Nottingham Forest secure promotion to the Premier League.

A move back to the championship cannot be ruled out either.

An impressive loan spell during the second half of the season would allow the player to force his way into Conte’s first-team plans next season.