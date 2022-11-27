USA faces being kicked out of the World Cup over Iran flag controversy

The United States national team could reportedly be in hot water with FIFA after removing the symbol of Allah from the Iranian flag in their media coverage.

See below for an explanation from Press TV, which shows a screen shot of a social media post that has clearly altered Iran’s flag slightly…

In an unconventional move, the official page of the US national football team on Twitter removed the symbol of Allah from Iran's national flag. pic.twitter.com/ZMgcqgxmmp — Press TV (@PressTV) November 27, 2022

FIFA’s rules about respecting flags of other nations could lead to a ten-game ban from FIFA competitions for the US, which could also mean them being kicked out of this World Cup.

It remains to be seen if action will be taken, but it seems there could be big controversy ahead after this surprise move by the Americans on social media.