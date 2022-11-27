Video: Alvaro Morata produces sensational finish to give Spain lead over Germany

Spain have taken the lead against Germany thanks to a beautiful goal from Alvaro Morata and it is one that will see Germany on the brink of elimination should they fail to respond. 

The match has been a close contest up until now but having been brought onto the pitch just six minutes prior, it was Morata who broke the deadlock and justified his manager’s decision to bring him on.

The goal came after Jordi Alba picked out the Atletico Madrid star’s run and the 30-year-old met it with a sensational finish past Manuel Neuer in the German goal.

