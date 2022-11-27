Video: Canada’s Alphonso Davies scores fastest goal of the World Cup with impressive header

Canada have taken a 1-0 lead over Croatia in their crucial Group E match through Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies and his header was the fastest goal of the tournament so far. 

Both teams need a win in the match to keep their World Cup dreams alive and Belgium’s defeat to Morocco earlier has set this group alight.

The opening goal came after just two minutes as Alphonso Davies latched on to a cross from Tajon Buchanan and the Bayern Munich star headed home impressively to give Canada the lead – their first-ever World Cup goal.

