Video: Croatia turn match around before halftime with impressive strike

Croatia turn match around before halftime with impressive strike

Croatia have turned their match with Canada around just before halftime and currently lead 2-1 thanks to a goal from Marko Livaja. 

The European side went behind in the game after just two minutes and it took them 36 minutes to get the equaliser through Andrej Kramaric.

This game is a crucial one for both sides and Croatia have now taken the lead in the clash.

The goal came from a wonderful striker from Livaja and getting it just before the break could be very important for the 2018 World Cup finalists.

