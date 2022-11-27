Video: Fan breaks corner flag off goalkeeper’s back during violent attack in suspended Turkish match

There were violent scenes during a Turkish derby match between Goztepe and Altay today as a fan of the former attacked the opposition’s goalkeeper with a corner flag in a vicious assault.

Ozan Evrim Ozenc was struck as a fan entered the pitch with the corner flag and went behind the player before breaking it into pieces off the player’s back.

According to BNN Breaking founder Gurbaksh Singh Chahal, the goalkeeper suffered a hemmhorage and had to be taken to hospital, where he is conscious despite having a four-centimetre opening in his head.

The game was suspended as a result of the incident, which can be seen below.