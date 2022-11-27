After Costa Rica were defeated by seven goals against Spain in their opening game, many expected another defeat as they faced Japan.

Costa Rica found themselves level at half-time after a resolute first-half performance.

Late in the second half, they found a way through the Japan defence, with Keysher Fuller curling an effort past the goalkeeper from the edge of the box.

Against all odds, Costa Rica take the lead!! It's taken 170 minutes of World Cup action but the South Americans have finally scored with their first shot on target! ??? What a response following their last game against Spain… ?#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/LEuP2CH2Nj — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 27, 2022

Costa Rica scores with its first shot on target at the 2022 World Cup thanks to Keysher Fuller! (via @FOXSoccer)pic.twitter.com/1fRP7eB0A3 — SI Soccer (@si_soccer) November 27, 2022

Pictures above from ITV Football, FOX Soccer, and BEin Sports.