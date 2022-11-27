(Video) Fuller fires Costa Rica into shock lead with curling finish from the edge of the box

After Costa Rica were defeated by seven goals against Spain in their opening game, many expected another defeat as they faced Japan.

Costa Rica found themselves level at half-time after a resolute first-half performance.

Late in the second half, they found a way through the Japan defence, with Keysher Fuller curling an effort past the goalkeeper from the edge of the box.

Pictures above from ITV Football, FOX Soccer, and BEin Sports.

 

