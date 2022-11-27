Video: Lovely goal from tight angle draws Croatia level with Tottenham star bagging the assist

Croatia have drawn level against Canada in their crucial Group E clash as Andrej Kramaric makes it 1-1 with a lovely goal from a tight angle. 

The 2018 World Cup finalists went behind in the match after just two minutes of play when Alphonso Davies headed Canada in front.

The next goal was going to be crucial in the match and it is the European side that has got it.

Hoffenheim star Andrej Kramaric finished off a wonderful team move with an impressive finish from a tight angle and was assisted by Tottenham star Ivan Perisic.

