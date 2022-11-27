Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash.

Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.

Off the pitch, Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in an altercation in the stands with supporters mixed together during the World Cup, rather than segregated like we see in the Premier League, for example.