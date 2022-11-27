Video: Morocco take the lead against Belgium with whipped free-kick from almost impossible angle

Morocco took the lead against Belgium with a whipped free-kick from out wide by substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri.

Belgium struggled to break Morocco down in a similar fashion to how they struggled against Canada in the opening game.

Morocco stood firm and had the better of the chances against Belgium, before substitute Sabiri stepped up to the plate, whipping in a free-kick from out wide beyond Thibaut Courtois.

Pictures below from Telemundo Sports, Bein and BBC.