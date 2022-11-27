Video: Niclas Fullkrug blasts Germany level vs Spain with vicious strike

Germany are level in their crucial Group E clash with Spain thanks to a vicious strike from Niclas Fullkrug which will help them to avoid elimination from the World Cup.
The Germans were on the brink after a goal from Alvaro Morata put Spain 1-0 ahead but are currently fighting for another day thanks to a goal from the substitute Niclas Fullkrug.
The Werder Bremen star received the ball from Jamal Musiala before blasting the ball into the Spanish net with a vicious striker, which keeps Germany’s hopes alive.
