Video: Perisic grabs second assist for Kramaric’s sensational nutmeg goal

Croatia have likely secured all three points against Canada in their crucial Group E match as Andrej Kramaric has just made it 3-1 to the European side. 

The 2018 World Cup finalists went behind in the match after just two minutes but have responded brilliantly ever since.

Croatia scored two goals towards the end of the first half to move in front but the three points have now likely been secured as Kramaric has scored his second to make it 3-1.

The goal came after a lovely cross from Tottenham’s Ivan Perisic was controlled by Kramaric who did brilliantly to shoot through a Canadian player’s legs and into the net.

