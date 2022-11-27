Video: Riot police deployed in Brussels after Belgium fans destroy city following World Cup defeat

Riot police have been deployed in the city of Brussels as rampaging fans set fire to cars and electric scooters following Belgium’s World Cup defeat at the hands of Morocco.

Roberto Martinez’s side lost 2-0 to the African side on Sunday and that followed a poor display in the Red Devils’ opening game against Canada, which could now result in the country getting eliminated during the group stages.

Fans were not happy with their country’s performance today and decided to destroy their own city which was met by riot police using tear gas and water cannons.

Brussels mayor Philippe Close has since warned others to stay away from the city centre while condemning the violence shown.

Close said via the Daily Star: “I strongly condemn the incidents that occurred this afternoon. The police have already acted harshly. So I advise supporters not to come to the centre.

“The police are doing everything they can to maintain public order.”

Some of the anti-social behaviour can be seen in the videos below.

Riots break out in Brussels, Belgium following their loss to Morocco ? pic.twitter.com/hdox5w4h84 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 27, 2022