West Ham hold an advantage over Liverpool in the race to sign South American attacker Jhon Duran.

At the age of just 18, Duran has already made 3 appearances for his country and has become a regular for MLS side Chicago Fire.

Naturally, when you’re performing well in a relatively smaller league at a young age, the bigger clubs are going to be taking a look at you.

According to The Sun, West Ham, Everton, Liverpool, and Manchester United are interested in the attacker, but the latter two clubs could be at a disadvantage in the race to secure his signature.

The report claims that Duran has been advised not to join one of the so-called ‘bigger clubs’ in order to get more regular game time.

West Ham and Everton are still competing in the same league as Duran but are much more likely to be able to offer him more minutes.

Chicago Fire are reportedly willing to sell Duran at around £10m, so it will be interesting to see if any of the aforementioned clubs make a move during the January transfer window.