Video: Thibaut Courtois shows off neat footwork with risky move during Belgium-Morocco World Cup clash

Real Madrid and Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois showed off his neat footwork in today’s World Cup clash against Morocco.

The former Chelsea man is well established as one of the finest ‘keepers in world football, having played a starring role in Real Madrid’s Champions League win over Liverpool earlier this year with a man of the match display in the final.

Now Courtois is shining with his feet as well as his hands, though this was a slightly risky move to be trying with an attacking player closing in…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

The score is still 0-0 at the time of writing, and Belgium will need to do a lot better if their golden generation is to ever stand a realistic chance of winning this competition.