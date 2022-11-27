Video: Chelsea star provides quality assist as we witness another major World Cup upset

Zakaria Aboukhlal has made it 2-0 to Morocco against Belgium after a delightful assist from Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

Watch below as we witness another big World Cup shock, with Morocco deservedly overcoming a big name in Belgium…

Absolute scenes! Morocco have doubled their lead against Belgium in added time! #BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball #FIFAWorldCup — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 27, 2022

Belgium just didn’t quite turn up on the day, with the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne unable to influence the game as we’ve come to expect.

Ziyech may have struggled with his performances in a Chelsea shirt, but he had a great game today and showed his quality with the way he set up the goal to kill this game off.