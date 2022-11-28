Liverpool are set for a major injury boost with Colombia international winger Luis Diaz set to return to action soon.

According to a report from Football Insider, the 25-year-old is expected to join up with Liverpool’s mid-season training camp in Dubai and he could return to action after the World Cup.

Diaz has been an excellent signing for the Reds since joining the club in January from Porto. He has established himself as a key player and the Colombian is a regular starter for the club.

The player sustained a serious injury against Arsenal at the start of October, and he has been out of action ever since.

Liverpool have missed is his tenacity, flair and pace in the attack and his return could not have been better timed.

Liverpool had had a mediocre start to their campaign, and they will look to turn things around during the second half of the season.

The Reds will need the Colombian to step up in the second half of the campaign if they are to finish in the Champions League positions.

Popular pundit Noel Whelan has now reacted to the development and claimed that the return of the Columbian winger will be like an early Christmas present for Jurgen Klopp and the club.

“This is huge news,” he said. “Diaz was in outstanding form before his injury and often looked the best player in the team. “It will be like a new signing for Jurgen Klopp, who missed him badly when he was out. Perfect early Christmas present.”

The Reds have had a number of injury problems this season and they are also without star attacker Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese international is out with a long-term injury and he is expected to return towards the end of the season.