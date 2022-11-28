Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a number of centre-backs in recent months, and it appears that they are following the RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

According to a report from TuttoMercatoWeb, the Premier League side have the 20-year-old Bundesliga defender on their radar, and Antonio Conte is hoping to use the help of his compatriot Ivan Perisic to lure the player to the London club.

Spurs need to bring in a quality partner for Cristian Romero and the Croatian international could prove to be an excellent long-term signing.

Gvardiol has already established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in Europe at the age of 20, and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

A world-class manager like Antonio Conte could help him develop into a world-class footballer. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can negotiate a deal with the German outfit at the end of the season.

The talented young defender has a contract with the Bundesliga club until the summer of 2027, and he is unlikely to come cheap.

It remains to be seen whether Daniel Levy is willing to sanction a big money move for the 20-year-old at the end of the season.

Spurs have an impressive squad at their disposal, but they still need to make a couple of quality additions if they are to challenge for the major trophies in the upcoming seasons.

Gvardiol has all the tools to succeed in English football. He is excellent with the ball at his feet and strong in the air. Furthermore, he is versatile enough to play as a centre-back as well as a full-back.