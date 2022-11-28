Arsenal star misses England training ahead of World Cup clash against Wales

Arsenal defender Ben White missed England’s most recent training session ahead of their World Cup game against Wales.

White hasn’t featured yet for England with Gareth Southgate opting for Harry Maguire and John Stones in defence, a pair who has helped him in previous tournaments so far.

The Arsenal defender has been in impressive form this season, but it’s going to be difficult for him to break into the team due to Southgate’s faith in his current defenders.

Now, a report from 90min has claimed that White missed England’s recent training session due to illness, making him a doubt for the game against the USA on Tuesday.

White has played the majority of this season at right-back, but Southgate has a host of players capable of playing in this position. It wouldn’t be a surprise if White doesn’t get a minute this tournament, but he’s certainly a good option to have.

Arsenal fans may be hoping to see their man in action at the World Cup, but to come away from the tournament without any injuries would be more of a priority.