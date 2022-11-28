Leicester City are reportedly in the race for the transfer of Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai.

The Hungary international has been linked with Premier League clubs in the past, and it now seems Leicester are exploring this deal ahead of January.

This is according to Turkish outlet Aksam, who add that Szalai would likely cost around €20million to prise away from his current club.

It remains to be seen if Leicester will definitely pay that price, but it could be a good investment.

The Foxes lost Wesley Fofana to Chelsea in the summer and Caglar Soyuncu has not been at his best for some time, so Szalai could be ideal to strengthen their defence.