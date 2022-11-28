Exclusive: Barcelona had strong interest in Spain World Cup star but chose this transfer instead

Barcelona chose to sign Ferran Torres over Dani Olmo despite having a strong transfer interest in the RB Leipzig and Spain star back in 2021.

The 24-year-old is now having an impressive World Cup with the Spanish national side, and Fabrizio Romano has discussed his situation in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside’s Substack.

Romano has revealed that Barca have been one of Olmo’s main admirers in recent times, but they opted instead to move for Torres while he was at Manchester City.

Like Olmo, Torres is also a key part of Luis Enrique’s Spain side in Qatar this winter, and he’s had his moments at the Nou Camp, even if he’s perhaps not been as consistent as many would have hoped.

Olmo certainly seems like one to watch, with Romano admitting he could see the Leipzig forward being a good signing for a top Premier League club some day.

“Dani Olmo is impressing with Spain at the World Cup and I can reveal there was strong interest from Barcelona one year ago, in 2021; but then they invested €55m on Ferran Torres so nothing happened,” Romano said.

“I think Olmo is a big talent and could be great for Premier League too; but there’s nothing imminent or close as of today.”