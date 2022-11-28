Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing a quality right-back at the end of the season and they have identified the Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries as a potential target.

According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t Sportwitness), they will face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United, who are keen on bringing in a quality fullback as well.

The 26-year-old Netherlands international is highly rated around Europe and he has proven his quality for his country and in the Italian league.

Dumfries could be an upgrade on players like Aaron Wan Bissaka, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can secure his services in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Chelsea already have Reece James at their disposal, and Dumfries will find it difficult to play regularly at the London club.

It’s highly unlikely that he will join a club where he might not be a regular starter, and therefore a move to Manchester United seems more likely at this stage.

Inter Milan are demanding a fee of around €60 million for the 26-year-old defender and the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to pull off the move.

Both clubs would represent a step up in his career and it will be interesting to see who ends up signing him in the end.

Chelsea and Manchester United are currently vying for a place in the top four and they will need to secure Champions League qualification for the next season in order to sign a player like Dumfries.

The Dutch international defender is unlikely to join a club without Champions League football.