Chelsea “in touch” over potential £105million transfer, says journalist

Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs in touch about a potential transfer swoop for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

The Portugal international has impressed hugely in his time with Milan, looking one of the finest attacking players in Serie A and one of the top young talents in Europe.

There is surely room for a signing like this at Chelsea right now, with manager Graham Potter struggling in recent games as flops like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech continue to make little impact.

Leao would be a major upgrade, though Tuttomercatoweb have previously reported that he could cost as much as £105million.

It remains to be seen precisely how much Chelsea might have to pay for Leao, but Carlo Garganese has told Give Me Sport that the west London giants are one of the teams in contact over signing the 23-year-old, with Real Madrid also in the running.

“Leao’s contract runs out in 2024. Chelsea, they’re still in touch, they’re one of the main clubs, but they’re not the only club that are interested in him,” Garganese said.

“Real Madrid are also interested in him as well.”

Chelsea have shown plenty of ambition under new owner Todd Boehly and this would certainly be one of their most exciting signings yet if they could get it done.