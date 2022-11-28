Chelsea will “bid big” for Liverpool transfer target, says journalist

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to bid big for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham next summer, according to Matt Law.

Speaking on the London Is Blue podcast, Law explained that Chelsea look prepared to match any offer other clubs make for Bellingham, who has also been strongly linked as a top target for Liverpool by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing.

See below as Law provides an update on Chelsea’s pursuit of Bellingham, suggesting they’ll very much be in the race for the England international, though it won’t be money that ultimately decides where he ends up going…

Chelsea have shown plenty of ambition in the transfer market under new owner Todd Boehly, who brought in a host of big names such as Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana during the summer.

Bellingham looks like he has the potential to be a generational talent, so it would be some statement if CFC could get in ahead of the likes of Liverpool for this signing.

Jurgen Klopp urgently needs a major investment in midfield like this, so it would have the potential to majorly mess up the Reds’ transfer plans if Bellingham moved to Stamford Bridge instead.

