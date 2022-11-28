Chelsea transfer target to be cleared for £70m transfer, but two other PL clubs ahead in the race

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice will reportedly be leaving the club for around £70million next summer, according to Matt Law.

Speaking on the London Is Blue podcast, Law explained that two other clubs were currently ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Rice, but that he looked set to be leaving his current club for a relatively low fee of just £70m.

Simon Phillips has recently reported on Chelsea being in the strongest position to sign the England international, but it may be that their rivals are strongly in the mix as well, if Law’s words today are anything to go by…

Rice has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in recent times, and he’d surely be perfect to help Chelsea replace N’Golo Kante, who is heading towards the end of his contract.

Declan Rice in action against Chelsea

Still, it’s not too surprising that there seems to be a lot of interest in Rice if it’s accurate that West Ham could negotiate his sale for such a relative bargain.

Law also told this podcast that Chelsea would “bid big” for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham next summer…

It would be hugely exciting for CFC fans if they could land one of these players, or perhaps even both, with Jorginho also heading towards the end of his contract.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has also reported on Christopher Nkunku’s move to Stamford Bridge looking all but done.

