Chelsea “closing in” on attacker transfer for more than player’s €60m buy-out clause

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the transfer of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, with a deal seemingly in place for them to pay more than his €60million buy-out clause.

The Blues have long been linked with Nkunku and Fabrizio Romano has now tweeted that this is edging ever closer to being a done deal, with just some contracts left to be signed now.

See below for Romano’s Twitter update as he even includes an image of Nkunku in a Chelsea shirt – normally a sure sign from the transfer news specialist that this can basically be considered a done deal, even if we’re awaiting official confirmation…

Nkunku has shone for Leipzig, winning the Bundesliga player of the year award last season after a stunning return of 35 goals in all competitions.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Liverpool star spending a lot of time with LFC transfer target in England training again
Club director travels to Tyneside to finalise January deal with Newcastle
Antonio Conte using the help of Spurs player to lure 20-yr-old Bundesliga ace

Chelsea urgently need a goal threat like that in their side, with the west Londoners looking well below-par so far this season, having netted only 17 league goals so far. For context, reigning champions Manchester City have 40 so far, while even Leeds all the way down in 15th place have 22.

Nkunku could be vital to help Chelsea improve next season, so fans will be thrilled this seems to be edging closer to completion.

We’ll get more exclusive information from Fabrizio in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside tomorrow, so make sure to subscribe here for more updates on this deal.

More Stories Christopher Nkunku Fabrizio Romano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.