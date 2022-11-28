Chelsea “closing in” on attacker transfer for more than player’s €60m buy-out clause

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the transfer of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, with a deal seemingly in place for them to pay more than his €60million buy-out clause.

The Blues have long been linked with Nkunku and Fabrizio Romano has now tweeted that this is edging ever closer to being a done deal, with just some contracts left to be signed now.

See below for Romano’s Twitter update as he even includes an image of Nkunku in a Chelsea shirt – normally a sure sign from the transfer news specialist that this can basically be considered a done deal, even if we’re awaiting official confirmation…

Chelsea are closing in on Christopher Nkunku deal. Medical already done as reported in September, agreement in place with Leipzig for more than €60m clause/easier payment terms. ?? #CFC Long term deal agreed starting from June 2023. Time to sign contracts then… here we go. pic.twitter.com/ByZKO5vlb9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 28, 2022

Nkunku has shone for Leipzig, winning the Bundesliga player of the year award last season after a stunning return of 35 goals in all competitions.

Chelsea urgently need a goal threat like that in their side, with the west Londoners looking well below-par so far this season, having netted only 17 league goals so far. For context, reigning champions Manchester City have 40 so far, while even Leeds all the way down in 15th place have 22.

Nkunku could be vital to help Chelsea improve next season, so fans will be thrilled this seems to be edging closer to completion.

