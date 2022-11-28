Gareth Southgate ready to make controversial Jude Bellingham decision for England vs Wales clash

England manager Gareth Southgate is reportedly set to axe Jude Bellingham for tomorrow’s World Cup clash against Wales.

The Three Lions could try something a bit different for their next group game, with Bellingham one of the players who didn’t quite perform at his expected level in the 0-0 draw with the USA.

England started brightly against Iran with a 6-2 win, but the poor performance against the USA is a concern, so it’s not too surprising to now see Southgate switching for experience in midfield for the final group game, with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson replacing Bellingham, according to the Daily Mail.

Henderson isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, even if he’s been a key player for Liverpool, and it will be interesting to see what kind of reaction this gets from fans.

Even if Bellingham struggled in his last game, he remains a top young talent at the age of just 19, and it might be worth sticking with him for a bit longer so he can grow into his role in the England midfield.