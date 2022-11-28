Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano tips top English clubs to pursue transfer of 21-year-old World Cup star

Writing in today’s Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has named Argentina youngster Enzo Fernandez as one of the most impressive performers of the 2022 World Cup so far.

The 21-year-old has been one of the surprise stars of the tournament for Argentina, putting in a great display in the 2-0 win over Mexico, including scoring a delightful curling effort to help deliver an important three points for Lionel Messi and co.

Fernandez only joined Benfica this summer, but has already made a strong impression, and Romano expects top English clubs will be in for him in the transfer market in 2023.

The South American starlet has recently been linked with Manchester United by the print edition of Record, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, who also mentioned Liverpool and Manchester City as being in the race for his signature.

Romano did not name specific names, but it’s certainly easy to imagine a number of the big six in the Premier League being keen on this top talent soon.

“It’s still a bit too early to be talking about the best players of the World Cup, but for sure Enzo Fernandez’s impact has been great,” Romano said.

“He’s young, inexperienced, but he looks right at home on the biggest stage with Argentina.

“I wouldn’t be at all surprised if top English clubs will try to jump on him in summer 2023.”