FA Cup third round draw in full – Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool face PL sides

The FA Cup third-round draw has been announced and Manchester City host Chelsea in what will be a fascinating all-Premier League clash.

As the New Year gets underway, the traditional third-round ties are usually played just a few days after New Year’s Day.

Manchester City at home to Chelsea is undoubtedly the tie of the round and I’m sure Graham Potter was wishing for any other club than the Premier League champions.

Liverpool play host to Wolves who currently sit bottom of the Premier League. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood superstars, secured themselves an away tie to Championship club Coventry City.

Everton will make the short, difficult trip to Old Trafford as they face Manchester United.

There are some tasty, all-Premier League ties to look forward to in the new year with many top-division clubs unable to advance into the fourth round.

The full draw can be found over at The Mirror, with all ties to be played around the weekend of Saturday the 7th of January.