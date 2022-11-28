Fabrizio Romano provides Lionel Messi transfer update after speaking with his entourage

Fabrizio Romano insists that reports stating Lionel Messi’s transfer to Inter Miami is close to being finalised are wide of the mark for the moment.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is out of contract in the summer of 2023, and there’s plenty of speculation surrounding his future and what decision he could make on his next step in the coming months.

Still, Romano has responded to talk of Messi agreeing to move to MLS giants Inter Miami by playing down the speculation, insisting that the 35-year-old will make a decision on his future in 2023.

For now, Messi’s focus is on the World Cup with Argentina, according to Romano, though he admitted there is genuine interest from Inter Miami, who are already making plans around having the former Barcelona star in their squad.

Having had conversations with those close to Messi, Romano said: “I had the chance to speak with people close to Lionel Messi and the message from his camp is very clear – he has not decided his future, he has not agreed a deal with any club, there are no advanced negotiations with any club.

“And it’s important to say he’s 100% focused on the World Cup with Argentina, not on transfer negotiations. Nothing will happen until 2023. Then he will decide his future.

“It’s true that Inter Miami want Messi, and they are planning for him in their future. They want him as part of their team, but at the moment nothing is agreed. It’s also important to say that Paris Saint-Germain want to keep him for one more season, and they are trying to extend his contract. We also know Barcelona want to bring him back, but there are no negotiations yet.

“These are the three possibilities for Messi, but nothing is decided yet. Reports saying it’s done or it’s close are wide of the mark, as far as I understand from talking to Messi’s people. This is the situation and I’ll keep looking into it to keep you posted.”

Messi has been in superb form for PSG this season, showing he can surely still play at the highest level in Europe for a little longer, but it may be that after such a long and great career he’s now ready for a different challenge with a move to the MLS.