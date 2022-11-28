Chelsea attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic’s future is the subject of transfer gossip headlines once again as we approach January, so Fabrizio Romano has set the record straight in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

The USA international, currently on World Cup duty with his country, has struggled to play regularly and show his best form in a Chelsea shirt, so it’s not too surprising that there continue to be stories about him possibly leaving Stamford Bridge.

One recent story that’s emerged is that both Manchester United and Arsenal could be options for Pulisic in January.

Romano has now responded to the Mail‘s report, explaining that Pulisic’s future has not been decided yet, though he confirmed that Man Utd looked at the 24-year-old in the summer.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have other priorities, with Romano suggesting their preference would be to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk this January.

“Pulisic was already on Man United’s list in the summer, but Chelsea didn’t want to loan him out at that time,” Romano explained.

“His future depends on the proposals, at the moment the situation is still quiet; Arsenal’s priority remains Mudryk for January but it’s still early.”

If a deal for Mudryk doesn’t work out for the Gunners, there could be a decent argument for looking into signing Pulisic as an alternative.

The former Borussia Dortmund man could still have an impact for a top Premier League club, and at the very least he’d give Mikel Arteta a bit more depth up front over a long and challenging season.