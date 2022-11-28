Gary Neville names the one Premier League club “talking about” signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Gary Neville has named the one Premier League club “talking about” signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United recently announced that they have terminated Ronaldo’s contract with immediate effect after the Portuguese forward took part in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo is now without a club and will undoubtedly want to get back playing as soon as possible, but there’s a limited number of clubs likely to be able to afford him.

However, former Manchester United defender Neville has now named the one Premier League team he believes are talking about signing the 37-year-old.

“It could be either [UK or abroad], it could be the UK if there is a team that will bite. It’s more likely abroad. Chelsea are the ones that I think are talking about it. Boehly seems to like the idea of Cristiano at Chelsea,” said Neville, speaking on beIN Sports, as relayed by Manchester Evening News.

It would be interesting to see Ronaldo stay in the Premier League to see if his poor form this season was down to the setup around him at Manchester United.

Ronaldo has struggled for game time this season, but when he has played he’s failed to perform, but a new environment at Chelsea could be what he needs to get back to his best.