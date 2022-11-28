Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger Myhaylo Mudryk for months now.

The 21-year-old Ukrainian winger could be on his way to the Premier League in the upcoming months and he has a preference towards the Gunners according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs revealed that Mudryk has confirmed to him that he will not be able to turn down a move to Arsenal and he is impressed with their project.

He said: “From Mudryk’s point of view, he wants Arsenal, it’s as simple as that. “He said that many times including directly to me in an interview that I did about two months ago, he said he can’t say no to Arsenal. “He’s spoken directly with Zinchenko his countryman, he’s very impressed by Mikel Arteta and the style that the team play.”

The Gunners could definitely use more depth and quality in the wide areas, and they have been overly reliant on Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka this season.

Bringing in more options would allow Mikel Arteta’s side to compete on all fronts, and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can agree on a fee with Shakhtar Donetsk for the highly talented finger.

Mudryk is a left-sided winger but he can operate on either flank. He has contributed to 10 goals and eight assists across all competitions this season and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player.

Arteta has helped players like Martinelli and Saka develop during his time at the club, and he could have a positive influence on Mudryk as well.

Playing alongside better players at the Premier League club will accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

The player has been linked with Newcastle in recent weeks as well, but it seems that the Gunners could have an edge in the transfer chase because of the player’s preference towards them.