Juventus ready to make summer move for Allan Saint-Maximin

Posted by

Juventus are prepared to move for Newcastle attacker Allan Saint-Maximin next summer.

As Juventus is ready to replace their whole attack, Juve Dipendenza reports that the Old Lady are interested in the French winger.

The 25-year-old is a St. James Park fan favorite and has long been a consistent spark of attacking and creative flair for Newcastle, but the winger has struggled this season with injuries and Newcastle might look to move from him from next season.

The Magpies are already looking to sign another attacking player this January despite signing Alexander Isak in a club record-deal last summer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.