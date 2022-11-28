Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had a fallout with Unai Emery during their time together at Arsenal, and that has put the Argentine international’s long-term future at the club in doubt.

The West Midlands club brought in Unai Emery as a replacement for Steven Gerrard after a poor start to the season and the Spaniard has already improved them substantially since his arrival.

Aston Villa picked up a memorable win over Manchester United before the World Cup break, and they will be hoping to finish the season strongly with similar performances during the second half of the campaign.

According to a report from Football Insider, Martinez who signed a long-term contract with Aston Villa earlier this year is facing an uncertain future at the club.

It will be interesting to see if the two can resolve the differences after the World Cup break.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper has established himself as a key player since joining Aston Villa and he has been instrumental to their impressive performances in recent seasons.

Martinez is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and losing him would be a major blow for Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, the Premier League club have been linked with a move for Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and it remains to be seen whether Emery is looking to bring him in as a replacement for the Argentine.

If Martinez is available in the upcoming windows, there will be no shortage of suitors.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper is at the peak of his powers right now and he has proven that he has the quality to start for a top club.