TeamTalk journalist Graeme Bailey believes Leeds are frontrunners to land Portugal left-back Raphael Guerreiro.

The 28-year-old is a regular for his national team and Leeds believe he ticks all the boxes to start at left-back for the Yorkshire club.

Leeds have been suffering with lack of fullbacks this season and Pascal Struijk has been deployed down the left flank despite not being his strongest position.

“Leeds like Guerreiro a lot, and they think he would be an ideal fit. If he was available in January, I believe they would do it – but they are happy to wait for him until the summer.

“However, I would not rule out the possibility of a loan move although Pascal Struijk has been performing well – he is very much a defensive full-back rather than a wing-back.

“I believe they may look for another option, although the return of Stuart Dallas could get them through until the summer.”