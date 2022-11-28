Andrea Radrizzani spotted watching World Cup game with two big-name players

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has been at this winter’s World Cup and was even spotted sitting near two big names.

According to reports, the Leeds chief could be seen sitting here Bosnian duo Edin Dzeko and Miralem Pjanic as he watched last night’s game between Spain and Germany.

It’s not clear if Radrizzani spoke to the pair at any point, but it’s certainly interesting that their paths might have crossed at this tournament in Qatar.

Leeds fans would surely love to see two big names like that at Elland Road, even if it doesn’t particularly seem to be in keeping with the club’s current transfer policy.

LUFC have tended to sign younger players who can later be sold on at a profit, and that clearly wouldn’t be possible with Dzeko or Pjanic, who are both in their mid 30s.