Andrea Radrizzani spotted watching World Cup game with two big-name players

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has been at this winter’s World Cup and was even spotted sitting near two big names.

According to reports, the Leeds chief could be seen sitting here Bosnian duo Edin Dzeko and Miralem Pjanic as he watched last night’s game between Spain and Germany.

It’s not clear if Radrizzani spoke to the pair at any point, but it’s certainly interesting that their paths might have crossed at this tournament in Qatar.

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist says 21-yr-old has confirmed to him he can’t turn down Arsenal move
Leicester make move to sign 6ft 3 in Van Dijk-esque star defender
Liverpool are long-time admirers of 24-year-old and transfer could appeal if the terms are right

Leeds fans would surely love to see two big names like that at Elland Road, even if it doesn’t particularly seem to be in keeping with the club’s current transfer policy.

LUFC have tended to sign younger players who can later be sold on at a profit, and that clearly wouldn’t be possible with Dzeko or Pjanic, who are both in their mid 30s.

More Stories Andrea Radrizzani Edin Dzeko Miralem Pjanic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.