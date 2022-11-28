Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Molde striker Datro Fofana as Brighton have opened talks to sign the forward.

A recent report from Fraternite Martin claimed that Liverpool were interested in signing Molde striker Fofana. The 19-year-old has already managed 15 league goals this season despite his age and could be the next exciting product developed by Molde.

Fofana didn’t come through the Molde academy, but their excellent scouting network meant they were able to find the young talent from Abidjan City FC.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Brighton have now opened talks to sign Fofana, with the Norweigian club looking for more than €10m to allow him to leave.

Excl: Brighton have opened talks with Molde to sign Ivorian talented striker David Datro Fofana. Negotiations are ongoing, deal not easy as many clubs are tracking him ???? #BHAFC Understand Molde want more than €10m to sell Fofana, who has 21 total goals this year – he’s 19. pic.twitter.com/Y7lq8ZBxsR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 28, 2022

If Brighton manage to secure the signing of Fofana it will be yet another impressive find from their scouting department.

However, Romano has mentioned that other clubs are interested, so this could step up Liverpool’s interest if they want to avoid Fofana making the move to fellow Premier League side Brighton.

Brighton are always more likely to take a risk on a player like Fofana from a lesser-known league, but Liverpool may regret their decision not to firm up their interest.